NOW MagazineAll EventsComedy Rebirth

Comedy Rebirth

Comedy Rebirth

by
102 102 people viewed this event.

A rotating line-up each week featuring five stand-up comedians, hosted by Rob Bebenek. Every Thursday from 8-10 pm on the Diamond Patio at Tallboys Craft Beer House. $10,

The venue is a locally/independently owned bar that is adhering to all COVID safety protocols. By providing an outdoor space with adequate spacing, limited seating and proper sanitization we believe this is not only the funniest comedy show in the city, but also the safest.

838 Bloor West. Reservations required. www.tallboyscraft.com.

Additional Details

Location - Tallboys Craft Beer House

 

Date And Time

2020-09-10@08:00 PM to
2020-09-24@10:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Tallboys Craft Beer House
 

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Event Category

Comedy

Location Page

Tallboys Craft Beer House

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.