Comedy Rebirth

A rotating line-up each week featuring five stand-up comedians, hosted by Rob Bebenek. Every Thursday from 8-10 pm on the Diamond Patio at Tallboys Craft Beer House. $10,

The venue is a locally/independently owned bar that is adhering to all COVID safety protocols. By providing an outdoor space with adequate spacing, limited seating and proper sanitization we believe this is not only the funniest comedy show in the city, but also the safest.

838 Bloor West. Reservations required. www.tallboyscraft.com.