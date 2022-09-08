commffest global community film& arts festival

COMMFFEST 16-18-2022 A GAME CHANGER

(Taking community film festival experiences to new heights)

Toronto September 4, 2022 – What began as a local community film festival 17 yrs. ago is now an annual event that delivers stunning performances, harmonizing film, music and dance while drawing its audience in to provocative discussions; presented by local and international artists over food and drink. Among them are Jay Douglas a 3 times Juno nominee, a music producer and the band Kollage featuring Alexis Baro.

Jay has worked with international reggae stars such as Beres Hammond, Freddie Mcgregor,

Jesse “Dubmatix” King, Ziggy Marley, Lyn Tait and the great Ernest Ranglin.

Alexis Baro was born into a musical family in Havana, Cuba. Classically trained, he took up the trumpet at the age of age 8 and completed his musical education receiving a teaching certification at the prestigious Amadeo Roldán Music Conservatory in Havana.

The opening night Friday September 16th is dedicated to our community with a feature and a short film shot in the St Lawrence Market neighbourhood portraying community life. It Segues to local musicians/ performers starring Jazz singer Tracey Gallant and members of the Performing Arts Lodge.

Saturday September 17th 12.00pm, Canadian film “Love in the Time of Fentanyl” Set in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside is an intimate, observational look beyond the stigma of injection drug users.

Saturday 3.30. Showcasing short films from The Island of Antigua & Barbuda. There’s Christal Clashing O’Reilly ‘Yemoja’s Anansi,’ a filmed dance interpretation short story about an Afro-Caribbean water goddess with elements of 3D motion capture effects with an opportunity for audience participation.

Saturday Sept 17th 8pm. “A Tribute to Blues and Jazz”, a musical storytelling of the evolution of jazz heralding from the US the Caribbean and Canada featuring Jay Douglas with his all-star Band.

COMMFFEST honors filmmaker’s artists and community leaders with the prestigious MADA (Making A Difference Award).

www.commffest Tickets $20.00 or $38.00(pass) St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts 27 Front St East Toronto Sept 16 17. Available online at ToLive.

September 18 Imagine Cinema. Combined features and shorts that inspire, bringing awareness to global community social and cultural issues. 80 front St E. From 5-10pm Tickets are $15.00. Our online films run Sept 18 -22 $5.00