Community Discussion on TransformTO: Getting to Net Zero

The City of Toronto is updating the TransformTO climate action strategy to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 or sooner. A short-term target is to reduce emissions from the main sources of greenhouse gases in Toronto, including buildings, transportation, energy and waste, by 65 per cent from 1990 levels by 2030.

The City has invited feedback to help prioritize short-term climate actions, and to make sure their climate actions leave no one behind. ClimateFast is hosting a Zoom community discussion on Wednesday, July 21st from 7-8:30 pm ET. We will review background information about the TransformTO Net Zero Strategy, discuss the proposed climate actions. We will also review the Transform TO survey, which individuals can then complete on their own. Free. Register on eventbrite.ca.

Facilitators: Members of ClimateFast core team.

Survey input deadline is July 26th.

Learn more about Transform TO: Getting to Net Zero