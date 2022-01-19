Complaint & the Neoliberal University: A Virtual Round Table

With Dr. Heather Milne, The Debt Collective, Hayden King and more.

Save the date: Thursday Feb. 3, 6:30-8pm

https://ryerson.zoom.us/j/95708591244

Inspired by Sara Ahmed’s book Complaint, this roundtable of academics, activists and artists will bring various complaints about debt, female labour, exploitation, and research funding to the table. Somewhere between a bitch session and a strategy session, this event will celebrate complaint as activism, as creativity, and as pedagogy. Part of the 2022 SMACT annual speaker series, which this year focuses on FEELING: complaint, madness, and anger! Bring your complaints and all of your feelings to this event!

“A question can be a journey” (2019) wrote Sara Ahmed in her feminist killjoys blog When we question the neoliberal university with complaint, where can it lead us? “To become a complainer is to become the location of a problem” (Ahmed 2021). Perhaps we complain among ourselves, or we don’t complain for fear of losing funding or not getting tenure or not getting a good mark or a sessional gig. If we complain together are we safer? How can we mobilize complaint into action? In this virtual round table discussion we are asking academics, activists and artists to discuss their complaints with the university – academic freedom, colonial systems and structures, market-driven pedagogy, precarious labour, branding, and beyond. How can complaint become a site of learning and transformation?

Complaint & the Neoliberal University will be a round table, with artists, academics and students discussing the particular issues around which they advocate, i.e.., the efficacy and role of official complaint, petition, protest, grievance etc vs collective action, in relation to media. It will include Eleni Schirmer from Montreal, speaking to student debt and the work of the Debt Collective, and Dr Heather Milne from University of Winnipeg with complaints (and solutions) regarding the doubled labour of female academics with children during online teaching. Hayden King (Yellowhead Institute) is our key note!