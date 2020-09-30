Confidence Speaks: Toastmasters Club Open House

Hear an amazing keynote talk by Marilyn Latchford. She will share how Toastmasters has propelled her communication and leadership skills and even inspired her to bring this program to prison to help inmates.

Confidence Speaks is a mix of beginner and experienced award-winning members. In addition to hearing prepared speeches, there will be Table Topics, which is the impromptu part of the meeting that allows everyone to participate (even guests) and practice thinking and speaking on the spot. We will also hear from our evaluation team because providing feedback helps speakers and our club as a whole improve.

Oct 14, noon-1 pm. Free. Virtual event via Zoom. Register at confidencespeaksopenhouse.eventbrite.ca

If you have any questions please contact Courtney McLeod the VP of PR for Confidence Speaks at cmcleod14@rogers.com