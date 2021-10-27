Emmanuel Osahor – Conversations in the Garden

- News
Emmanuel Osahor's exhibition Conversations in the Garden is on at BAND October 30th to December 12th 2021. Emmanuel Osahor’s practice engages.
Emmanuel Osahor’s practice engages with notions of beauty as a necessity for survival, and a pre-cursor to thriving. His works depict garden spaces as constructed sanctuaries within which manifestations of both beauty and care are present.
We are now welcoming walk-ins but will be giving first priority to bookings made in advance. Book a (free) timed-entry online at www.bandgallery.com/visit
Gallery Hours:
We are open during the exhibition Thursday – Saturday 12pm-5pm and Sunday 1pm-5pm
Thank you to Scotiabank for supporting this programming.
Location Address - 19 Brock, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - FREE
