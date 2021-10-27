Halloween

Emmanuel Osahor – Conversations in the Garden

Emmanuel Osahor's exhibition Conversations in the Garden is on at BAND October 30th to December 12th 2021. Emmanuel Osahor's practice engages.

Oct 27, 2021

10 10 people viewed this event.

Emmanuel Osahor’s exhibition Conversations in the Garden is on at BAND October 30th to December 12th 2021.

Emmanuel Osahor’s practice engages with notions of beauty as a necessity for survival, and a pre-cursor to thriving. His works depict garden spaces as constructed sanctuaries within which manifestations of both beauty and care are present.

We are now welcoming walk-ins but will be giving first priority to bookings made in advance. Book a (free) timed-entry online at www.bandgallery.com/visit

Gallery Hours:
We are open during the exhibition Thursday – Saturday 12pm-5pm and Sunday 1pm-5pm

Thank you to Scotiabank for supporting this programming.

Location Address - 19 Brock, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
Sun, Dec 12th, 2021 to

Location
BAND Gallery

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

