Emmanuel Osahor – Conversations in the Garden

Emmanuel Osahor’s exhibition Conversations in the Garden is on at BAND October 30th to December 12th 2021.

Emmanuel Osahor’s practice engages with notions of beauty as a necessity for survival, and a pre-cursor to thriving. His works depict garden spaces as constructed sanctuaries within which manifestations of both beauty and care are present.

We are now welcoming walk-ins but will be giving first priority to bookings made in advance. Book a (free) timed-entry online at www.bandgallery.com/visit

Gallery Hours:

We are open during the exhibition Thursday – Saturday 12pm-5pm and Sunday 1pm-5pm

