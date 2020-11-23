Cook For a Cause Virtual Banquet

Active Leaders of Love is a mental health awareness and support charity.

Since we can’t dine together in person this year, we invite as many guests to prepare any meal and join us virtually on a video live stream!

For each recipe made by our guests, Active Leaders of Love will donate $1 each to one local Canadian mental health charity food bank.

Why $1? You ask. Well, join us and find out something AMAZING!

We want you to participate and cook for this cause! Please prepare your meals before the event’s start time on DECEMBER 12TH AT 7:30pm (EST) – please take note of this time in your time zone (Google it to be accurate).

We will start off by greeting and eating our warm meals together. If you can’t cook, you are welcome to bring a snack or order your food and join us live!

We will have some entertainment by special guests.

In the meantime, you can RSVP by simply emailing us “attending.” We will then send you a link to the event.

“See you there!”