Covid-19: Race, Class and A People’s Vaccine

Speakers are Baba Aya, Health and Social Sector Officer of PSI and Co-President of the Geneva Global Health Hub from Nigeria, and Conor Reddy, an immunologist, member of People Before Profit and the Irish Socialist Workers Network. Moderated by Carolyn Egan, a health worker, co-chair of the Toronto Health Coalition and member of the International Socialists.

According to the People’s Vaccine Alliance 90% of people in the global south could be denied access to a vaccine in 2021. As People Before Profit says, this is because production and distribution is under private control, patent protection and trade secrecy imposed by private manufacturers has created an artificial scarcity of vaccines. This should not be the case. Vaccines should be treated as a global public good, produced on an off-patent, not for profit basis so that everyone regardless of race, class or nationality has access. Join us for this important discussion and learn how we can address these inequities. For ZOOM information contact http://Socialist.ca