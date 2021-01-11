Creative Writing Workshops in 2021 for Canadian Youth with Prize Giveaways!

National youth-education charity, Ripple Foundation, has announced its 2021 dates for its virtual ‘Write It Workshops’. One lucky participant from each session will also have the opportunity to win a giveaway storybook written by published authors in grades 4-8. These writers are winners of Ripple Foundation’s nationwide, annual Kids Write 4 Kids writing competition.

Geared towards those in grades 4-8 and designed to inspire children across Canada to continue their writing journeys at home, each 60-minute interactive session focuses on various aspects of creative story-writing, including brainstorming ideas, plot development, and character creation.

Thanks to its positive reception and engagement from children across Canada in 2020, Ripple is hosting three virtual workshops on Zoom every month in 2021.

The program — designed by Certified Ontario Teachers, approved by Toronto Public Library and led by volunteers who have teaching experience and are avid readers and writers — has already seen 700 aspiring young authors participate in the program since launching virtually in April in response to COVID-19.

At the end of each workshop, one lucky winner will receive a copy from a collection of 17 published books written by a previous winner of Ripple Foundation’s annual Kids Write 4 Kids contest – a Canadia-wide story writing contest for those in grades 4-8.

“We have been blown away by the vast number of budding young authors across the country who have joined our Write It Workshop program so far to bolster their creative writing skills,” said Founder of Ripple Foundation, Ivy Wong.

“Thanks to our volunteers and workshop facilitators, we will be able to continue delivering this hugely successful and free program virtually to children nationwide throughout 2021, meaning youth everywhere can continue to learn the craft of story-writing and build their confidence along the way!”.

The creative writing workshops provide a foundation for young authors to participate in Ripple Foundation’s annual ‘Kids Write 4 Kids’ writing contest, which is open for entries until March 31, 2021. The winner of the national competition will see their work published in print and ebook format, available to purchase on Amazon in paperback and ebook format for Kindles, Google Play, Apple iBookstore and Overdrive, with proceeds from book sales donated to a charity of their choice.

For the 2021 workshop schedule and to secure your child’s spot in the sessions, complete the sign-up form in the below link to receive an invitation to register:

https://www.ripplefoundation.ca/write-it-workshops/virtual-writing-workshop-schedule/