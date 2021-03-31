dance Immersion presents an Ontario Arts Council info session on Artist-Presenter Collaboration Projects

Join dance Immersion and program advisors from the Ontario Arts Council for an overview of the OAC’s Artist-Presenter Collaborations Projects grant program.

All are welcome, whether you’re new to OAC or a seasoned applicant; this session will center Black artists, communities and practices.

This program can support artists (in all art practices) and presenters (including arts presenters, community-based organizations and more) to build relationships, collaborate, and share artistic works with audiences and communities.

When: Thursday, April 1st, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: On Zoom

We look forward to connecting with you and having a rich discussion!