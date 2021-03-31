Ontario Arts Council Info Session on Artist-Presenter Collaboration Projects

dance Immersion and program advisors from the Ontario Arts Council present an overview of the OAC’s Artist-Presenter Collaborations Projects grant program. April 1 from 1-2 pm.

https://artsonca.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMoc–vqjIuGtO6xh-9fJQSO9l2B2_rsGTA

All are welcome, whether you’re new to OAC or a seasoned applicant; this session will center Black artists, communities and practices.

This program can support artists (in all art practices) and presenters (including arts presenters, community-based organizations and more) to build relationships, collaborate, and share artistic works with audiences and communities.