Ontario Arts Council Info Session on Artist-Presenter Collaboration Projects

dance Immersion and program advisors from the Ontario Arts Council present an overview of the OAC’s Artist-Presenter Collaborations Projects grant program. April 1 from 1-2 pm.

https://artsonca.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMoc–vqjIuGtO6xh-9fJQSO9l2B2_rsGTA

All are welcome, whether you’re new to OAC or a seasoned applicant; this session will center Black artists, communities and practices.

This program can support artists (in all art practices) and presenters (including arts presenters, community-based organizations and more) to build relationships, collaborate, and share artistic works with audiences and communities.

 

Date And Time

2021-04-01 @ 01:00 PM to
2021-04-01 @ 02:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

