Diversity, Inclusion & Empowerment Panel and Group Discussions.

The confluence of events of 2020 has forever changed our lives: beginning with COVID-19, the ensuing economic crisis, civil unrest, and seismic protests driving a sea of change. Immigrant Women in Business (IWB)present speakers uniquely positioned to provide ways to help heal the wounds of the past, address the injustices of the present, and build a better future for all, together. Engage in deep, meaningful conversations about diversity and inclusion, this event offers compelling content and the opportunity to interact with industry professionals and leading experts focused on advancing this goal. Dec 10 at 5 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/diversity-inclusion-empowerment-panel-and-group-discussions-tickets-128214072743

2020-12-10 @ 05:00 PM
2020-12-10 @ 08:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Community Events

Virtual Event

