Downsview Park’s A Walk in the Park: End of Season Campfire

Let’s gather around the fire and enjoy the start of the fall season. Bring: Comfortable walking shoes, water bottle, appropriate clothing for the weather. 9:30-11 am. Free.

Pre-register. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/downsview-parks-a-walk-in-the-park-end-of-season-campfire-tickets-117026440233

In response to COVID-19 changes to the program have been made to keep participants and staff as safe as possible. Participants and staff will be in small groups, not exceeding provincial regulations. There will no longer be an indoor component. We ask all participants to wear masks, and a health check in will be needed before attending all programs. Additional information will be sent to all program participants.