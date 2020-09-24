Downsview Park’s A Walk in the Park: Tree Planting

Join us as we work together to grow Downsview Park’s beautiful urban forest. 10-11:30 am. Free. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/downsview-parks-a-walk-in-the-park-tree-planting-tickets-122401396873

In response to COVID-19 changes to the program have been made to keep participants and staff as safe as possible. Participants and staff will be in small groups, not exceeding provincial regulations. All participants must preregister. We will no longer have a indoor component. We ask all participants to wear masks, and a health check in will be needed before attending all programs. Additional information will be sent to all program participants. If you have any questions about our COVID-19 policies, please contact us.

A Walk in the Park is intended for adults 18+. Please contact us at downsvieweducation@clc.ca before registering anyone under 18 years old.