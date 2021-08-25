Encounter 2021 Art Show

Exhibition of artwork by new Heliconian members Rachael Grad, Florence Guttman, Jan Hughes, Margaret Kittel Canale, Jan Kraus, and Neema Lakin-Dainow. Sep 2-29, reception Sep 11 from 1-4 pm. Reserve timed appts 416-922-3618. Heliconian Club, 35 Hazelton.

https://torontoheliconianclub.wildapricot.org/event-4451287

Online catalogue of the show is available- https://tinyurl.com/encounter21