COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Encounter 2021 Art Show

Exhibition of artwork by new Heliconian members Rachael Grad, Florence Guttman, Jan Hughes, Margaret Kittel Canale, Jan Kraus, and Neema.

Aug 25, 2021

Encounter 2021 Art Show

6 6 people viewed this event.

Exhibition of artwork by new Heliconian members Rachael Grad, Florence Guttman, Jan Hughes, Margaret Kittel Canale, Jan Kraus, and Neema Lakin-Dainow. Sep 2-29, reception Sep 11 from 1-4 pm. Reserve timed appts 416-922-3618. Heliconian Club, 35 Hazelton.

https://torontoheliconianclub.wildapricot.org/event-4451287

Online catalogue of the show is available- https://tinyurl.com/encounter21

Additional Details

Venue Name - The Heliconian Club

Event Price - free

Date And Time
Thu, Sep 2nd, 2021 @ 10:00 AM to
Wed, Sep 29th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM

Location
35 Hazelton Avenue, Online Event

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Location Page

The Heliconian Club

Share With Friends