Escape Casa Loma: Murdoch Mysteries Escape Game

Live Remote Actor: You and your team will control a live person in the station house located on the Casa Loma grounds.

Canada’s greatest detective is missing–and it’s up to you to find him! As the newest constables on the force in 1890s Toronto, locating William Murdoch is your number one priority. You have all of the resources of Station House No. 4 at your disposal–but do you have the skills and smarts it will take to save Murdoch? With a live game feed and clues at your fingertips, you’ll have everything you’ll need to follow Murdoch’s trail, crack curious codes, and uncover the secret of Station House No. 4!

Recommended Team Size: 4–8 players/team

Game Duration: 60 minutes

Tickets, FAQ, and more information available on www.secretcityadventures.com/virtual-escape-rooms/virtual-murdoch-mysteries/

Got questions? Email team@secretcityadventures.com