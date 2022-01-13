Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Escape Casa Loma: Murdoch Mysteries Escape Game

Jan 13, 2022

Escape Casa Loma: Murdoch Mysteries Escape Game

20 20 people viewed this event.

Live Remote Actor: You and your team will control a live person in the station house located on the Casa Loma grounds.

Canada’s greatest detective is missing–and it’s up to you to find him! As the newest constables on the force in 1890s Toronto, locating William Murdoch is your number one priority. You have all of the resources of Station House No. 4 at your disposal–but do you have the skills and smarts it will take to save Murdoch? With a live game feed and clues at your fingertips, you’ll have everything you’ll need to follow Murdoch’s trail, crack curious codes, and uncover the secret of Station House No. 4!

Recommended Team Size: 4–8 players/team
Game Duration: 60 minutes
Tickets, FAQ, and more information available on www.secretcityadventures.com/virtual-escape-rooms/virtual-murdoch-mysteries/
Got questions? Email team@secretcityadventures.com

Additional Details

Event Price - $35 per person

Date And Time

Sat, Jan 15th, 2022 @ 2:30 PM
to Mon, Jan 31st, 2022

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category

Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine