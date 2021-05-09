NOW MagazineAll EventsEtobicoke Climate Town Hall w/ MPs Maloney & Baker

Etobicoke Climate Town Hall w/ MPs Maloney & Baker

Join local MPs James Maloney (Etobicoke Lakeshore) and Yvan Baker (Etobicoke Centre) for a town hall discussion and update about the federal government’s action to address the climate crisis. The update will be followed by a Q&A period to allow you to ask any questions you have for the MPs regarding the climate crisis and efforts to address it.
RSVP at EtobicokeClimate.ca
This event is a joint partnership between the Mimico Resident’s Association, Eculinks Etobicoke, GreenPAC, and the Citizen’s Climate Lobby. All are welcome!

 

2021-05-27 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-05-27 @ 09:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

