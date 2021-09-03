COVID-19

Sep 3, 2021

Etobicoke-Lakeshore All Candidates Debate

Make your voice heard! 

The federal election is fast approaching. There are many important issues on the line, from affordable housing to childcare to economic recovery.  As a Daily Bread Food Bank supporter and neighbour we would like to invite you to join us for an Etobicoke-Lakeshore all candidates’ debate. We’ll be exploring how each party plans to build communities where everyone can thrive. 

Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021 
Time: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. 
Location: Virtually – via zoom  

https://www.dailybread.ca/events/etobicoke-lakeshore-election-debate/

This is a great opportunity to ask your local candidates about their position on the issues that matter most to you. You can submit your questions during the event, or in advance to research@dailybread.ca. 

Thu, Sep 9th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
to 01:30 PM

Online Event

Meeting or Networking Event

Community Events

