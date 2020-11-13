NOW MagazineAll EventsEtobicoke School of the Arts Audition + Application Information Virtual Open House

Etobicoke School of the Arts Audition + Application Information Virtual Open House

Etobicoke School of the Arts Audition + Application Information Virtual Open House

by
223 223 people viewed this event.

Please join us for our virtual information session on Monday November 16 from 7-9pm

Scroll down to Etobicoke School of the Arts here:  https://www.tdsb.on.ca/OpenHouses

Event registration closed.
 

Date And Time

2020-11-16 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-11-16 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Event Category

Art
 

Registration End Date

1970-01-01

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.