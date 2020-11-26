Eyewitness from Polish Protests for Abortion Rights

Mass protests in Poland have reshaped the politics of that country. When the right wing government tried to impose new draconian anti-choice laws people marched in their hundreds of thousands to stop them. Protests continued to grow and involve more and more from farmers to trade unionists. Join us for an eyewitness report from the demonstrations that are continuing to rock the country to learn how they are organizing and what is at stake. Organized by the Toronto West Branch of the International Socialists. Dec 13 at 2 pm.

Speaker from Pracownicza Democrac in Poland and Carolyn Egan from The Ontario Coalition for Abortion Clinics and the International Socialists. Please contact us at reports@socialist.ca for ZOOM information