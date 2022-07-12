On July 21st, 2022, we will be welcoming Torontonians to George Brown’s newly built Waterfront Campus, with beautiful views of Lake Ontario for an evening of fun and Face2Face conversation and connection.

We have all felt some of the pandemic blues throughout the last year, so we wanted to host an evening of in-person conversation that has sorely been lacking for the last couple of years.

We will be hosting a raffle, and of course hosting chats between attendees. Whether you talk about your pets, the shows you’ve recently binged or the next place you want to travel – we hope you learn something new about each other and feel some of the connection that has been hard to get through the pandemic.

Features of the night: Speed Networking, Garden Games, Free pizza, Cash bar, Raffle prizes.

About us:

We are students enrolled in a post-graduate program in Sport and Event Marketing at George Brown College fundraising for Jack.org, Canada’s only charity training and empowering young leaders to revolutionize mental health. The group’s goal is to raise $10,000 for Jack.org and connect people in a ‘Face2Face’ environment.