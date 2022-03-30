Family Shelter for Fathers and Children – 1st Year Anniversary Celebration and Open House

The Family Shelter for Fathers and Children, a first-of-its-kind emergency residence for fathers and children escaping domestic violence, opened on the first day of spring, March 21, 2021. Join us to celebrate our first year anniversary, learn about an eventful year and participate in a tour at our facility.

VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON PARTICIPATION AVAILABLE.

Registration required for all participants. Visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/family-shelter-first-year-anniversary-celebration-and-open-house-tickets-300813209407

For background on our Family Shelter, visit https://www.menandfamilies.org/familyshelter.

Over 40 resident families have been welcomed into our emergency residence during its first year. Men and children have found safety and have been supported as they healed from trauma, found new employment and opportunities, and finally moved out into permanent housing.

The Celebration at York University is hosted by the Men and Youth Wellness Peer Support Club at York University. We look forward to seeing you soon.