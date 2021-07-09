Fighting Islamophobia From London To Quebec

The panel will discuss how to challenge Islamophobia from the courts to the streets. The event is organized by the Toronto East and the Toronto West branches of the International Socialists. Monday July 19 at 7 pm ET.

Speakers: Sibel Ataogul is co founder of Quebec’s Association des Juristes Progressistes and a founding member of Quebec Solidaire; Chantal Sundaram is author of “Islamophobia and Capitalism” and a member of the International Socialists.

The June 6th attack on a Muslim family in London, On was a shocking reminder that Islamophobia is a racist poison in Canadian society. English Canadian media laid some of the blame on Quebec’s law 21 that bans religious symbols in many public sector positions, but the demonization of Muslims is very much alive in both Quebec and the rest of Canada.

Zoom information available at socialist.ca