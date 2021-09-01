Franchise Expo

Come to Canada’s Largest “Own Your Own Business” event. See over 100 of the most successful franchises + brand new opportunities from every industry.

Your only opportunity to see and compare all your full and part-time business ownership options under one roof – 2 Days Only! Meet Face-to-Face with Proven Businesses. Full and Part-time opportunities available from every industry at every investment level.

Learn the ins and outs of franchise ownership so you can make an educated decision about your future. Plus, learn about starting and growing your own business. Seminar topics include: Legal Advice, How To Choose The Business For You, Financing Options, Government Assistance Programs and much more. Sep 11-12, 10 am-5 pm. $10. http://www.franchiseshowinfo.com/toronto-september-show/visitor/