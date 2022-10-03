FREE Election Town Hall Webinars in Etobicoke

FREE! TOWN HALL WEBINARS: MEET YOUR LOCAL CANDIDATES in ETOBICOKE!

Join us for one or both of these two webinars and meet the candidates in Ward 2 (Etobicoke Centre) and Ward 3 (Etobicoke Lakeshore) in advance of the upcoming Toronto City Council Election! The candidates will be given questions in advance on the state of the economy, the environment, the housing crisis and other concerns important to Etobicoke families. There will be opportunity for the audience to ask their questions of the candidates. This event is hosted and powered by volunteers from Etobicoke Climate Action, Eculinks Etobicoke and the Central Etobicoke Community Hub Initiative.