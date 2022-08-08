Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Scarborough Harmony Chorus New Member Night

Aug 8, 2022

Scarborough Harmony Chorus New Member Night

3 3 people viewed this event.

FREE EVENT- NEW MEMBER NIGHT
Scarborough Harmony Chorus is an enthusiastic women’s A CAPPELLA group looking for singers ages 16+ who want to share their voices while sharpening their vocal skills. Rehearsals are Wednesdays at 7 pm.

A fulfilling and fun activity where you can learn to sing in harmony and make lasting friendships! Join us for a New Member Night on September 7, 14 and 21 at 7 pm at Scarborough Bluffs United Church on Kingston Road.

To reserve your space email: info@scarboroughharmonychorus.com
https://www.scarboroughharmonychorus.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 3739 Kingston, Toronto, Ontario M1J3H4

Event Price - $0.00

Location ID - 564750

Date And Time

Wed, Sep 7th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to Wed, Sep 21st, 2022

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category

Community Events
 
Watch video
 

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine