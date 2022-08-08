Scarborough Harmony Chorus New Member Night

- News
FREE EVENT- NEW MEMBER NIGHT
Scarborough Harmony Chorus is an enthusiastic women’s A CAPPELLA group looking for singers ages 16+ who want to share their voices while sharpening their vocal skills. Rehearsals are Wednesdays at 7 pm.
A fulfilling and fun activity where you can learn to sing in harmony and make lasting friendships! Join us for a New Member Night on September 7, 14 and 21 at 7 pm at Scarborough Bluffs United Church on Kingston Road.
To reserve your space email: info@scarboroughharmonychorus.com
https://www.scarboroughharmonychorus.com
Location Address - 3739 Kingston, Toronto, Ontario M1J3H4
Event Price - $0.00
