Scarborough Harmony Chorus New Member Night

FREE EVENT- NEW MEMBER NIGHT

Scarborough Harmony Chorus is an enthusiastic women’s A CAPPELLA group looking for singers ages 16+ who want to share their voices while sharpening their vocal skills. Rehearsals are Wednesdays at 7 pm.

A fulfilling and fun activity where you can learn to sing in harmony and make lasting friendships! Join us for a New Member Night on September 7, 14 and 21 at 7 pm at Scarborough Bluffs United Church on Kingston Road.

To reserve your space email: info@scarboroughharmonychorus.com

https://www.scarboroughharmonychorus.com