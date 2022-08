These dads claim to be funny. They say they have more than just “dad jokes” up their sleeve. Maybe it’s just a reason to leave their house and be away from their kids for a night. Come & find out!

Featuring:

Dan Brennan

Liam Kelly

Xulf Ali

Leny Corrado

August 12 at 8:30 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.