Homo Say What?

Gay AF Comedy presents a queer comedy show with Rush Kazi, Courtney Gilmour, Danny Adhim, Hillary Yaas, Vong Show and headliner Ted Morris. 8 pm. $10. Available online, pwyc. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander. https://tickets.buddiesinbadtimes.com/TheatreManager/1/online?performance=2286
Buddies In Bad Times Theatre is 100% accessible for mobility devices.
Location Address - 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - 10.00
Location ID - 562348