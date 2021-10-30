Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Homo Say What?

Gay AF Comedy presents a queer comedy show with Rush Kazi, Courtney Gilmour, Danny Adhim, Hillary Yaas, Vong Show and.

Oct 30, 2021

Homo Say What?

19 19 people viewed this event.

Gay AF Comedy presents a queer comedy show with Rush Kazi, Courtney Gilmour, Danny Adhim, Hillary Yaas, Vong Show and headliner Ted Morris. 8 pm. $10. Available online, pwyc. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander. https://tickets.buddiesinbadtimes.com/TheatreManager/1/online?performance=2286

Buddies In Bad Times Theatre is 100% accessible for mobility devices.

Additional Details

Location Address - 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - 10.00

Location ID - 562348

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 25th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine