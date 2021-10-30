Homo Say What?

Gay AF Comedy presents a queer comedy show with Rush Kazi, Courtney Gilmour, Danny Adhim, Hillary Yaas, Vong Show and headliner Ted Morris. 8 pm. $10. Available online, pwyc. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander. https://tickets.buddiesinbadtimes.com/TheatreManager/1/online?performance=2286

Buddies In Bad Times Theatre is 100% accessible for mobility devices.