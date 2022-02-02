Gin & Jazz – Anthony D’Alessandro

Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 2, 2022

Anthony D’Alessandro is a pianist, composer, arranger, and bandleader based in Toronto, Ontario. His love of Oscar Peterson’s sense of swing, combined with his passion for the blues, gospel, and traditional jazz, has shaped his distinctively joyful and captivating style of playing.

“Anthony has a natural feeling for swing and groove, scintillating technique and a penchant for such feel-good pianists as Erroll Garner, Oscar Peterson, and Monty Alexander.”

— STEVE WALLACE FOR WHOLENOTE MAGAZINE

Join us at Reid’s Distillery Lounge for some Gin & Jazz!

Doors open at 7:30 with limited seating and tickets sold in advance.

Location Address - 32 Logan, Toronto, Ontario M4M2M8

Event Price - 5

Wed, Feb 23rd, 2022 @ 8:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Music
 
