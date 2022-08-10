Gin & Jazz: Jim Clayton

Award-winning pianist Jim Clayton’s latest album, Lenny Jumps In, landed in the Top 10 at Canadian jazz radio and Top 30 in the US, where it was featured in Jazziz Magazine. His 2013 album Songs My Daughter Knows was described as “warm and tender…happy and soulful” by DownBeat Magazine.Critics and musicians alike have described Clayton as “the new Vince Guaraldi” for his melodic playing and memorable compositions. His music has been heard internationally on radio, in film, and on television (including Dateline NBC and The Kardashians).

He spent a decade as a music director with Emmy-winning theatre company The Second City, entertaining audiences around the globe, from ex-pats in Asia to our troops in Bosnia. His recording act, The Clayton/Scott Group, was twice named ‘Group of the Year’ at Canada’s Smooth Jazz Awards, and picked up ‘Best Jazz Recording’ at the Canadian Urban Music Awards.

Sep 16 at 8 pm. $10. Reid’s Distillery, 32 Logan. reidsdistillery.com