Giving Back

Gallery 1313‘s executive director, Phil Anderson, hosts a series of meetings in which he answers questions from artists about the art business. Beginner artists and artists already well-established are welcome to book a half-hour session with Phil on one of the three days.

Come ask questions about a range of topics, from approaching galleries, to taking your art practice to the next level. Phil will also be offering portfolio reviews of small prints or digital images of work. Oct 13-15 at 1313 Queen West.

Cost: Free!