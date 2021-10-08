Giving Back

Readers' Choice 2021

Oct 8, 2021

Gallery 1313‘s executive director, Phil Anderson, hosts a series of meetings in which he answers questions from artists about the art business. Beginner artists and artists already well-established are welcome to book a half-hour session with Phil on one of the three days.

Come ask questions about a range of topics, from approaching galleries, to taking your art practice to the next level. Phil will also be offering portfolio reviews of small prints or digital images of work. Oct 13-15 at 1313 Queen West.

Cost: Free!

Location Address - 1313 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1L8

Date And Time
Wed, Oct 13th, 2021 @ 01:00 PM to
Fri, Oct 15th, 2021 @ 05:00 PM

Location
Gallery 1313

Event Types
Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category
Art

