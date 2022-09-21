Greener Pathways For Etobicoke: Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions

This FREE webinar provides valuable tips on how to get electric vehicle (EV) charging stations installed in your home or building.

Speaker: Anne Didier lives and works in downtown Toronto. She wants to purchase an electric vehicle or hybrid plug-in. However, her condo is about 40 years old without any vehicle plug-ins. So Anne did the background research on this and presented it to her volunteer condo board in April. The board was very receptive to Anne’s presentation and will meet again this fall to make a decision. Anne has created a PowerPoint presentation that she will share with us at this webinar.

Speaker: Brian MacLean is a found gin member of Etobicoke Climate Action. He is a full-time volunteer for Lost Rivers Toronto, Parkdale Intercultural Association, a Neighbourhood Climate Action Champion for TransformTO, and a Toronto Nature Steward.

Speaker: Randal Youngberg is the owner of Intellectric Technologies and is an expert in EV technology and infrastructure. He will be available to answer technical questions at the end of the webinar.