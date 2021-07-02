COVID-19

Groundwork: Bridging the Rural-Urban Divide

Climate Fast in collaboration with Drawdown Toronto, EcoJust Food Network & Green Thumbs Growing is presenting a series of webinars.

Jul 2, 2021

Climate Fast in collaboration with Drawdown Toronto, EcoJust Food Network & Green Thumbs Growing is presenting a series of webinars about agriculture, land-use and climate change. Food systems have a huge impact on climate and climate has a huge influence on food production. Agriculture and land-use release as much carbon emissions every year as global electricity production – and far more than the transport sector. August 9, 7-8:30 pm. Free. Register at eventbrite.ca.

Speakers Include:
Sunday Harrison, Green Thumbs Growing Kids
Sally Miller, Fair Finance Fund

This is the 3rd of three programs on food and farming through a climate lens. Stay tuned for further details on August 9th program! The recording for our first session on June 7 is available at this link https://youtu.be/IXRxXsPdX9M (on ClimateFast Action youtube channel)

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-08-09 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-08-09 @ 08:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category
Virtual Event

