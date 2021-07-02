Groundwork: Transforming the Food System

- News
Climate Fast in collaboration with Drawdown Toronto, EcoJust Food Network & Green Thumbs Growing is presenting a series of webinars about agriculture, land-use and climate change. Food systems have a huge impact on climate and climate has a huge influence on food production. Agriculture and land-use release as much carbon emissions every year as global electricity production – and far more than the transport sector. July 12, 7-8:30 pm. Free. Register at eventbrite.ca.
Learn how agriculture and changes in our food system can be a climate solution. Research by Project Drawdown has demonstrated that by scaling up existing solutions, land-use can become a carbon sink rather than a source, while securing future food production, protecting natural systems and creating a more equitable world.
Speakers include:
Mary Delaney- Land Over Landings
Rachel Parent- Kids Right To Know
Allie Rougeot (MC), Fridays for FutureTo
Collaborating organizations:
CLIMATEFAST – www.climatefast.ca
DRAWDOWN-TORONTO – www.drawdowntoronto.ca
ECOJUST FOOD NETWORK – www.ecojustfoodnetwork.ca
GREEN THUMBS GROWING KIDS – www.greenthumbsto.org
AUGUST 9th – Groundwork: Bridging the Rural-Urban Divide