Groundwork: Transforming the Food System

Climate Fast in collaboration with Drawdown Toronto, EcoJust Food Network & Green Thumbs Growing is presenting a series of webinars about agriculture, land-use and climate change. Food systems have a huge impact on climate and climate has a huge influence on food production. Agriculture and land-use release as much carbon emissions every year as global electricity production – and far more than the transport sector. July 12, 7-8:30 pm. Free. Register at eventbrite.ca.

Learn how agriculture and changes in our food system can be a climate solution. Research by Project Drawdown has demonstrated that by scaling up existing solutions, land-use can become a carbon sink rather than a source, while securing future food production, protecting natural systems and creating a more equitable world.

Speakers include:

Mary Delaney- Land Over Landings

Rachel Parent- Kids Right To Know

Allie Rougeot (MC), Fridays for FutureTo

Collaborating organizations:

CLIMATEFAST – www.climatefast.ca

DRAWDOWN-TORONTO – www.drawdowntoronto.ca

ECOJUST FOOD NETWORK – www.ecojustfoodnetwork.ca

GREEN THUMBS GROWING KIDS – www.greenthumbsto.org

AUGUST 9th – Groundwork: Bridging the Rural-Urban Divide