Indigenous speakers to inspire us, speakers on planetary health, an economy of kindness, and bold climate action, nature-based solutions. We will celebrate the power of nature and ways to heal our connection to the Earth and launch a fruit tree planting initiative! Shelba Deer, Gail Whitlow, Guy Dauncey, Dr. Courtney Howard, Leslie Solomonian, Suleiman Khamis, Colleen Lynch. Organized by ClimateFast & DrawdownTO