Hip-Hop Education Community Connector Chats

Interested in learning more about Hip-Hop and diving deeper into conversation about its history, present, and future? Hart House is grateful to be working with Marcus Singleton aka iomos marad as our inaugural Hart House Hip Hop Education Community Connector, who is available to meet with all students, faculty, and community to chat all things Hip-Hop!

These weekly virtual drop-in chats are meant to be organic conversations to share, learn, and grow. Share your questions and curiosity about Hip-Hop, and learn about Marcus’ work as an artist, educator, and activist, including his doctoral research exploring Hip Hop as Critical Pedagogy. These are just some starting points. Other areas of conversation could be:

What are some of the misconceptions associated with Hip-Hop?

What is the deeper meaning and history of Hip-Hop?

What are you listening to?

Even if you have no clue about what Hip-Hop is, and have an interest in learning its origins, or sharing or listening to your favourite Hip-Hop joints, this is a space for you!

March 10 to April 28, info at harthouse.ca