Drop in for Howl-o-ween Unleashed at Dogsview Park on October 31st between 2 to 4 pm! Your furry friends will be able to show off their costumes for some treats before hitting the dog park. Trick or (dog) treat!
Find our staff and
– show us your costumes!
– Get your dog’s photo taken in front of Dogsview (we may even feature them on social media!).
– Take home some dog treats and other accessories (while supplies last).
Fill out our visitor survey for some treats for yourself and a chance to win a prize.
COVID-19:
Howl-o-ween Unleashed will be an informal outdoor drop-in event. Registration will not be required, but please maintain a distance of at least two metres from others while waiting for your treats and wear a mask if distancing cannot be maintained.
Location Address - 70 Canuck Ave
Location Address - 70 Canuck Ave