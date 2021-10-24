Halloween

Howl-o-ween Unleashed

Oct 24, 2021

Howl-o-ween Unleashed

Drop in for Howl-o-ween Unleashed at Dogsview Park on October 31st between 2 to 4 pm! Your furry friends will be able to show off their costumes for some treats before hitting the dog park. Trick or (dog) treat!

Find our staff and

– show us your costumes!
– Get your dog’s photo taken in front of Dogsview (we may even feature them on social media!).
– Take home some dog treats and other accessories (while supplies last).

 

Fill out our visitor survey for some treats for yourself and a chance to win a prize.
COVID-19: 
Howl-o-ween Unleashed will be an informal outdoor drop-in event. Registration will not be required, but please maintain a distance of at least two metres from others while waiting for your treats and wear a mask if distancing cannot be maintained.

Additional Details

Location Address - 70 Canuck Ave

Event Price - Free upon registration

Date And Time
Sun, Oct 31st, 2021 @ 02:00 AM
to 04:00 AM

Location
Downsview Park

Event Types
Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

