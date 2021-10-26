Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Martha Chaves Live Comedy Album Recording

Howl & Roar Records present a Martha Chaves album recording featuring a bonus EP recording by Jennie Frederick. Nov 20.

Oct 26, 2021

Martha Chaves Live Comedy Album Recording

12 12 people viewed this event.

Howl & Roar Records present a Martha Chaves album recording featuring a bonus EP recording by Jennie Frederick. Nov 20 at 7 & 9:30 pm. $20. Peach Berserk, 1694 Queen W.

Nov 20 at 7 pm –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/197930514497

Nov 20 at 9:30 pm – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/martha-chaves-album-recording-feat-jennie-frederick-late-show-tickets-197932891607

Come for the show, stay to screenprint a custom souvenir.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1694 Queen St W

Event Price - $20

Date And Time
Sat, Nov 20th, 2021 @ 09:30 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location
Peach Berserk

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine