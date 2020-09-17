On September 24, the 2020 ICCO Air Canada Business Excellence Awards will be held online via Zoom and will celebrate some of the remarkable contributions women have made in driving Canada’s leadership in business, science, and culture.

Bold, brave, and bright women driven by ambition have pushed themselves to the top of the ladder. They are women who lead their businesses with strong values such as loyalty and determination, but also with kindness and empathy. This prestigious group of women has been selected out of an impressive list of nominations, based on strong business know-how and an ability to both influence and inspire within their industries.

The Awards are an opportunity to highlight women who succeed in a variety of sectors. From their journeys, these role models will teach us endurance, resilience, persistence, leadership, discipline, and will inspire others to achieve great things.

Air Canada, RBC, Pizza Nova, HSBC, Montecassino Evebnt & Venue; Unico Inc & Primo Foods; Liuna Canada are honored to acknowledge these leaders who are highly engaged with their business and empowering the community.