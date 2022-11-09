ICFF INDUSTRY DAYS Conference

On December 6th and 7th, ICFF presents the 10th edition of its ICFF Industry Days free-of-charge conference at the renowned Pinewood Toronto Studios. Starting from 9:00 am, the conference will feature a unique slate of speakers, guests, and high-level conversations to shine a spotlight on the current filmmaking industry and the existing and developing partnership between Europe and North America.

Industry Days will present a unique focus on four main topics of discussion: New Paths for Distribution between Italy & North America, and Italian-Canadian Co-Productions for Features and Series both on December 6th, and the final panel discussions on International Co-Productions in Animation, Digital Human and Virtual Production on December 7th. To attend, register at https://form.jotform.com/icffca/industrydays22-form. For more information and schedule visit https://icff.ca/industry-days-2022/