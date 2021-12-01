Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Imagining a World Without Police

Dec 1, 2021

Imagining a World Without Police

3 3 people viewed this event.

Part 3 of SURJ Toronto’s Introduction to Anti-Racism Series.

Join us for an in-depth discussion with a panel of activists and community organizers on the front lines of the movement to defund the police. What does it mean to defund the police? Is police abolition a good idea? What could replace the police? And what would it take to move the city of Toronto in this direction? Hawa Mire will moderate a fun and informative discussion with speakers from the Toronto Prisoners’ Rights Project, People’s Defence, and the Disability Justice Network of Ontario, followed by Q/A from the audience.

Additional Details

Event Price - free

Date And Time

Tue, Dec 7th, 2021 @ 6:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine