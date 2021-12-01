Imagining a World Without Police

Part 3 of SURJ Toronto’s Introduction to Anti-Racism Series.

Join us for an in-depth discussion with a panel of activists and community organizers on the front lines of the movement to defund the police. What does it mean to defund the police? Is police abolition a good idea? What could replace the police? And what would it take to move the city of Toronto in this direction? Hawa Mire will moderate a fun and informative discussion with speakers from the Toronto Prisoners’ Rights Project, People’s Defence, and the Disability Justice Network of Ontario, followed by Q/A from the audience.