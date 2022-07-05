In Conversation: Miles Gertler & Ala Roushan

In this special In Conversation event, designer and visual artist Miles Gertler will engage with Ala Roushan – guest curator of the group exhibition BREATHLESS currently presented at The Power Plant as a part of the summer season. Speakers will elaborate on the conceptual links that tether the exhibition’s elements in relation to body, environment, and world-building.

The conversation will take place outside The Power Plant building, next to the outdoor exhibition pavilion. As the sun sets, participants will view a spectacular artwork that only appears from dusk to dawn – a ‘Fire with Fire’ video projection by Julius Von Bismark that will enliven the installation with flames and smoke. July 13 at 9 pm. Free. 231 Queens Quay West. RSVP on eventbrite.ca

Miles Gertler is a visual artist and co-director of Common Accounts, an office for design inquiry. His work considers how self-design operates across digital and material situations as a tool for city-building with a particular focus on fitness, cosmetics, and the virtual afterlife. Ala Roushan is a Persian/Canadian curator and Associate Professor at OCAD University. Ala’s research is focused on the polemics of artificial environments, contemporary digital culture, and the public realm.