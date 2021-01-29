Indian Farmers Resist Corporatization of Agriculture!

Massive protests by Indian Farmers which began last year are continuing to rock the government of Narendra Modi. New laws brought in by Modi favouring large corporations in the agricultural sector are squeezing local farmers. Popular support is strong for these mass protests and has become a flash point for Modi’s right wing government. Join the International Socialists for the this zoom public forum to learn about this inspiring struggle and the lessons it can teach us here.

Speakers include Matthew Edassery, a social worker originally from the south India state of Kerala. He is a member of the Indo-Canadians for Humanity and the Toronto East branch of the International Socialists. Rohit Revi is a PhD student at Queens University, president of PSAC local 901 and a member of the International Socialists in Kingston. For Zoom information go to http://Socialist.ca.