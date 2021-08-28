- News
Peace And Justice Alliance, Canada and The Canadian Human Rights International Organization are inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances : Bangladesh Perspective
Time: Aug 30, 2021 08:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/78148472165?pwd=MzVPTDVQM2l1b3FvY1VwWnRkQVhUUT09
Meeting ID: 781 4847 2165
Passcode: 9Lr3Jm
We look forward to see you in the meeting and want your strong solidarity as well active participation for humanity.
Thanks
Venue Name - on line
Event Price - free