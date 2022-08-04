Introducing Embodied Climate Justice Fitness (ECJF)

Climate-aware fitness: because there’s #NoFitnessOnASickPlanet

Can fitness facilitate climate justice? What can fitness learn from how sport is addressing climate injustice? How can fitness support a just transition toward a low-carbon future? How can we balance climate activism with creative coping strategies?

Climate-aware fitness or Embodied Climate Justice Fitness (ECJF), takes a mindful approach to fitness instructing by welcoming feelings about the climate crisis, facilitating the mirroring and channeling of these emotions through a combination of narrative and movement, thereby creating space for transforming their weight, moving the energy through our bodies and, ideally, generating some power to act on the emotions.

Through a talk and presentation of a brief activation demo, learn how symbolizing and cultivating climate justice principles, issues and ideals with physical activity during a group fitness experience can create a space for self-reflection, education and community building, which can inspire climate activism. Participation in the brief activation, seated in your chair or standing, is optional. Give your feedback or ask questions during a brief Q&A.

Email climatejusticefitness@gmail.com for a Zoom invite link.

Anna Nieminen (she/her) is a climate-aware movement arts/fusion fitness facilitator, creative climate communicator & blogger.