Italy A Place To Go

Jul 5, 2021

9 9 people viewed this event.

Inaugural event that was created to spread knowledge about what lies beyond the widely known Italian charms and attractions. This initiative will show us all how Italy is both a place of eternal beauty and sustainable opportunity for the future. The broad perspective of this event will highlight new elements in Economy, Design & Architecture, Innovation & Design, and Tourism & Culture. Jul 7, noon-2 pm.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SxQ1_nj6Qleqg-vDDatP-Q

Date And Time
2021-07-07 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-07-07 @ 02:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

