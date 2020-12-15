Jingle Babz & Friends Virtual Holiday Special

Toronto performer and creator Barbara Johnston knew that her annual holiday fundraiser would be online this year, but rather than let this restriction dampen her holiday spirit, she decided to use it as an opportunity to create something extra special. With the help of 20+ performers and musicians from across the country, a complete virtual show borrowing themes from some favourite holiday specials of the past Home for the Holidays promises Christmas cards, carols, fireside chats, special guests, and maybe even a visit from Kris Kringle. Guests include Simone Denny, Masini McDermott, Sean Mayes, Gabi Epstein, Jeremy Lapalme, Suzy Wilde, Anika and Britta Johnson, Rapport, Mish Eusebio, The Quarantrio (Kelsey Verzotti, Joel Cumber, Georgia Bennett), Bob Johnston,Eric Andrews and Mitch Wood.

Dec 20 at 7 pm. $25 & $35 (includes opening night cocktail party at 6 pm).

https://www.sidebizstudio.ca/product/jingle-babz/

In the spirit of giving, portions of ticket sales will be donated to Sistering: a multi-service agency offering practical and emotional support to women and trans people from across Toronto who are homeless, precariously housed and/or socially isolated.