JVS Annual Spring Virtual Job fair

JVS Toronto invites you to their Annual Spring Virtual Job Fair on

Thursday May 27, 2021 From 10am- 2:00pm.

Featured Employers:

Freedom Electrical/ FroggaBio/ IP ConnectX

Lorex/ MaxTv/ Maxi Mind/ MD Agility/ QA Consulting/ Questrade/ /

Semperis/ Sentient/ / Sterling Industries/ Teladoc Health/ UCAN/ Bialik Hebrew Day School/ SRC-Schwartz Reisman Community Centre/ Reena

Job Opportunities:

•Programmers/Developers • Senior Software Pre-Sale Engineers • Agile Lead

• Structural Engineers• Technical Account Managers • Customer Success Managers

• Marketing Managers• Marketing Content Managers • Technical Writers

• Digital Marketing Managers and Analysts• Product Marketing Specialists

• Product Manager – Ecommerce Business Analyst• Purchasing Coordinator

• Business Development • Technical Sales • Coaches• Hebrew Teachers •ECEs • ECAs

• Direct Support Professionals • Medical Office Administrators• Analyst, Tax Reporting

• Bilingual New Accounts Specialist • Tax Reporting Supervisor

• Tax Reporting, Settlements Analyst• Trade Operations: Senior DevOps• Release Engineer

• Product Manager, Digital Banking

Upload your resume, access job postings and connect with employers actively hiring in the GTA!

Register at www.jvstorontospringfair.vfairs.com

For more info, contact jvsspringjobfair@jvstoronto.org