Katharine Burns – Coastal Impressions

Join us at the opening night reception for Katharine Burns’ newest exhibition, “Coastal Impressions”. The artist will be in attendance.

The exhibition will be on display in our main gallery starting on November 4th until November 26th.

Artist statement: This new body of work celebrates the beauty and variation in the familiar yet ever wondrous subject of water. Specifically, the Ocean, in its boundless mass and dormant strength. Intentionally differing in their temperament and spirit, each painting captures specific encounters with the coastline that left lasting impressions on me: wading along the subaqueous dunes, watching the sun fall slowly beneath the ocean’s horizon, or taking in ferocious and turbulent waves from a safe distance. Moments like these evoke feelings of awe, comfort and relief. These paintings intend to recreate those impressions on canvas.