Knowledge Sharing EcoTor Bike Ride

Join environmental enthusiasts for a curated EcoTour will be held over four hours making stops to learn more about Indigenous history, harvesting berries, water and waste management, and the impacts of climate change.

This guided group ride is 19km in length and will start at Weston Lions Arena (2125 Lawrence Ave W, York, ON M9N 1H7) and will end at the Humber Bay Arch Bridge.

This bike ride is rated moderate in difficulty, as terrain is on pavement, gravel, and dirt. Anyone attending must supply their own bicycle and safety measures are strongly encouraged, including helmets, bike lights, and bells. Masks or face coverings are not required, as we will be outside, but it is good to have on hand in case we go to any food establishments at the end of the ride.

Must be 18 years of age or older and any participants younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration will be capped at 30 registrants, so please register early and register for every rider attending.